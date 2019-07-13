Owensboro groups holds protest against ‘inhumane conditions faced by migrants’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - From our nation’s biggest cities to smaller towns, hundreds of events were planned around the globe Friday in support of ‘Lights For Liberty,’ which is a vigil to end human detention centers.
At least three of those were here in the Tri State, including one in Owensboro’s Legion Park.
The protest was against what the organization calls “inhumane conditions faced by migrants.”
“They should never have to go through the conditions they’re currently enduring,” Kaitlin Nonweiler, with the Owensboro Human Rights Commission stated.
Owensboro’s vigil is co-hosted by The Owensboro Human Rights Commission and Non-violent Owensboro.
Reverend Claudia Ramisch, who leads Unitarian Universalist Church, led the service on Friday.
The audience was asked to sing “This Land is Your Land” plus song and a message in Spanish too. But, perhaps, the most eye catching moments were photographs displayed on easels of the detention centers.
People participating from their homes were asked to take a photo and post it on social media using hashtags: #lights4liberty, #dontlookaway, and #endusconcentrationcamps
“I want them to feel empowered to do something, and not stand by or sit by and think ‘what am I going to do,' but to join with like-minded people and realize there is strength in numbers and there are people who are willing to work with them," Founder of Nonviolent Owensboro explained.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.