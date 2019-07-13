Hurricane Barry to bring rain to the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After two days of sunshine, rain chances start to creep back into the forecast Sunday, and the middle of next week is looking pretty soggy due to Hurricane Barry.
Tonight will still be mostly clear and calm with low temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Sunday brings us a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms are also possible Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, as Barry moves farther inland and pushes a stalled out front north through our region. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Barry will affect us more directly Monday through Wednesday as the weakened remnants of the storm push north through Arkansas and Missouri before shifting east through northern Illinois and Indiana.
Although the center of the storm is forecasted to miss the Tri-State, the rain from Barry will cover multiple states. That rain is expected to reach our region Monday afternoon or evening and continue on and off throughout Tuesday and Wednesday before tapering off to the east Thursday.
Heavy rain and flooding will be the primary concerns as widespread rain totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected across the Tri-State with locally higher amounts possible. A Flash Flood Watch has already been issued southwest of the Tri-State over portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri where 2 to 5 inches of rain is possible.
We also can’t rule out isolated damaging wind gusts or even a weak tornado as this system moves through because, although Barry will have weakened significantly by the time it gets to us, we are forecasted to be on the right side of the storm, which is the side that typically sees the strongest winds.
All the clouds and rain will cool us down some. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday, but as the rain moves out, temperatures will climb back into the lower 90s by the end of the week.
