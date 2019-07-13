Evansville holds first ‘Bob Ross Fest’ on Fri.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You might have noticed some “happy trees" out near Riverside Drive and Main Street.
Friday was the first-ever “Bob Ross Fest.”
Ross hosted an instructional television program, The Joy of Painting, on PBS from 1983 to 1994.
Festival goers competed in a Bob Ross costume contest as they reminisced about the gentle TV icon from their youth.
Considering the turnout this is an event WNIN hopes to continue for summers to come.
“I think people think this is a really cool event," said VP of Development Tim Black. "From the moment we first started publicizing this folks started buying up tickets, we ran out of painting slots very quickly and the folks here seem to be having a great time. We’ve got people dressed up in their best Bob Ross afros and costumes and they’re having a great time.”
Ross was an Indiana native who passed away on July 4, 1995. The Bob Ross museum recently opened.
