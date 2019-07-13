Dispatch: Green River Rd. section closed after reported gas leak

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch says crews have closed a section of Green River Road because of a possible gas leak.
According to dispatch, the section of Green River Road, between Boonville-New Harmony Road and Peregrine Drive, is closed right now. Dispatch says this closure is due to a reported gas leak in the area.
Vectren, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Scott Township Fire Department are all on scene at this time.
We will update this story with more information when it is made available.
