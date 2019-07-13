Affidavit: woman arrested for Child Neglect after welfare check by police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A welfare check by police resulted in the arrest of a 43-year-old woman, who had a BAC of .243 percent, for Child Neglect.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were called Friday to an apartment on Woodview Court after a man said he had been unable to reach Jaime Gerling, 43, who is the mother of his child, since the Fourth of July.
When officers arrived to the apartment they knocked on the door and no one answered. The affidavit says a child finally came to the door, but would not open the door.
The officers knocked on the door for about 15-minutes before the child eventually opened it, the affidavit states. EPD officers asked the child to get Gerling, who was said to be in the bathtub, so they could talk with her.
Officers say in the affidavit that Gerling came to the door “completely nude except for a towel around her neck.” The officers stated Gerling was having trouble standing and stumbled a number of times.
After being asked to put on some clothes, Gerling let the officers inside, the affidavit says.
The officers say they saw: a grocery sack being used for a trash can, dirty dishes, banana peels, and empty yogurt cups all throughout the kitchen. Gerling told the officers the home was messy because they had just moved from Arizona two-days prior.
When asked what the day and time was Gerling couldn’t recall, the affidavit says. One of officers said Gerling had a hard time talking and was slurring her words as well as repeating herself multiple times.
A breathalyzer showed Gerling’s BAC was .243 percent and she was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail for Child Neglect.
