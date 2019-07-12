Work on Hwy-41 section to begin next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A construction project will begin next week on a busy section of Highway-41.
The construction area will stretch from Virginia Street to Lynch Road. Drivers going through the area can expect alternating lane closures both north and southbound.
INDOT tells us they are repairing road damage from over the winter.
INDOT Communications Director Jason Tiller says with multiple projects happening in Evansville they understand this is an inconvenience.
“It will come to an end very quickly,” says Tiller. “Its a lot like a band-aid: you rip it off and it’ll be done. So, it may hurt for just a little bit but it will be over pretty quickly.”
Work is expected to wrap up by October, weather permitting.
If you have any questions or concerns for INDOT, they have a hotline: 855-INDOT4U (463-6848).
