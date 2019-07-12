Work coming along on new Ronald McDonald House

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the “Behind Every Door” campaign helped hang the first door in the Ronald McDonald House at Deaconess Gateway.
When it is finished the location will have 16 bedrooms with full kitchen and laundry. There will even be a game room.
“It is awesome to think that our city is gonna have two Ronald McDonald Houses and be able to serve so many families," Development Director Abigail Adler said. "It doesn’t matter, we don’t even ask about your income level or anything like that. We want to be able to meet those families where they’re at who are struggling through probably the hardest time of their life with a child that is battling a serious illness or a serious injury.”
Officials say construction is ahead of schedule and is expected to open in mid-October.
