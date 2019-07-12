Sunday grand opening planned for Azzip Pizza’s new KY location

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A popular Evansville pizza place has made its way to Kentucky.
Azzip Pizza’s newest location is on Frederica Street in Owensboro. This is their second Kentucky location and eighth overall.
VIP’s were invited to Friday’s event to get everyone ready for the grand opening Sunday.
Owners say they are excited to reach more and more customers as they keep expanding.
“We have some of the most loyal customers and that comes back to us having a great product, having great customer service, having great teams in the store," explains Owner & Founder Brad Niemeier. "Doing all those little things right so that people want to come back. To come in and see that feedback and get that kind of response from people, it really is a satisfying feeling and it shows us we’re doing something right.”
Azzip will be giving out free small pizzas all day long Sunday as part of their celebration.
