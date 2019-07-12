Residents divided over proposed Posey Co. wind turbine farm

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A community is divided over a proposed wind turbine farm coming to the area.
That proposed project would put wind turbines and natural energy in Posey County. Many people in the community tell us they are opposed to them for safety reasons.
That’s not the only thing upsetting the small community here though.
At a recent meeting several people spoke out against the school board accepting a donation from that wind energy company. The school district says it is simply a donation with no strings attached.
“We went out and asked about four or five businesses to give us donations," Superintendent Dr. Todd Camp said. "And all of them committed verbally early on. We asked for the money. The money is coming in now. And the only string attached is in the board meeting when we collect the money we will let everyone know who made the donations.”
The school asked for $45,000 from that company called E.On. They tell us it is going directly toward stem labs for the students.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.