Otters start second-half of season at home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been a long time since Evansville saw Frontier League baseball, but don’t worry because Otters baseball is officially back.
The West Division’s second-place team, the Otters, are coming off a six-game road trip followed by the All-Star break that saw four players take part in the 7-0 shutout against the Can-Am All-Stars in New York earlier this week.
Led by Manager Andy McCauley, the team is six-games back from the Freedom to start the second-half of the season, but the upcoming schedule sees a lot of home games here at Bosse Field.
“Your schedule could be all home games, but you still gotta take care of business," explains Otters Manager Andy McCauley. "That’s what we look to do, we look forward a little bit - the first game of the year and at the half, but we gotta get back to business and take it one game at a time. It’s a good team coming in here, Lake Erie, they’ve got a very good pitching staff, we’ve gotta take advantage of the opportunities that they’re gonna give us, which won’t be as many as some of the other teams in the league and make sure we got our jobs done offensively.”
Evansville hosts Lake Erie Friday with first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.
