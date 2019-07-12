Otters start second-half of season at home

“Your schedule could be all home games, but you still gotta take care of business," explains Otters Manager Andy McCauley. "That’s what we look to do, we look forward a little bit - the first game of the year and at the half, but we gotta get back to business and take it one game at a time. It’s a good team coming in here, Lake Erie, they’ve got a very good pitching staff, we’ve gotta take advantage of the opportunities that they’re gonna give us, which won’t be as many as some of the other teams in the league and make sure we got our jobs done offensively.”