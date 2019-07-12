OPD arrests suspect in string of salon burglaries

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An arrest has been made in connection with a string of burglaries at Owensboro businesses.
Police say they arrested 49-year-old Bradley E. Underwood, of Louisville, on Friday.
They say Underwood is the suspect in a string of recent burglaries over the past month at several salons:
- June 15, 2019 – Allure Salon and Spa (201 Salem Drive)
- June 16, 2019 – All About You Salon (603 Salem Drive)
- June 30, 2019 – Lavish Hair Salon (710 Salem Drive)
- June 30, 2019 – Studio Slant (624 Emory Drive)
- July 4, 2019 – Serenity Place Salon (1115 Tamarack Road)
- July 6, 2019 – Savi Chic Boutique (2108 Triplett Street)
- July 11, 2019 – Bella Vita (1308 Triplett Street)
He is facing seven counts of 3rd degree burglary.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.