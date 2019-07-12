OPD arrests suspect in string of salon burglaries

July 12, 2019 at 11:17 AM CDT - Updated July 12 at 11:18 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An arrest has been made in connection with a string of burglaries at Owensboro businesses.

Police say they arrested 49-year-old Bradley E. Underwood, of Louisville, on Friday.

They say Underwood is the suspect in a string of recent burglaries over the past month at several salons:

  • June 15, 2019 – Allure Salon and Spa (201 Salem Drive)
  • June 16, 2019 – All About You Salon (603 Salem Drive)
  • June 30, 2019 – Lavish Hair Salon (710 Salem Drive)
  • June 30, 2019 – Studio Slant (624 Emory Drive)
  • July 4, 2019 – Serenity Place Salon (1115 Tamarack Road)
  • July 6, 2019 – Savi Chic Boutique (2108 Triplett Street)
  • July 11, 2019 – Bella Vita (1308 Triplett Street)

He is facing seven counts of 3rd degree burglary.

