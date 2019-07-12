Off duty Francisco Deputy recognizes wanted suspects in Evansville

Evansville, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people wanted in Gibson County were arrested Friday afternoon in Evansville.
Francisco Town Marshal Michael Collins tells us he pulled over Derrick Odom in June, and found about $1,500 dollars worth of stolen tools in his car.
He says after confirming the thefts with Rural King in Princeton, warrants were issued on June 24 for Odom and Taylor Wilkerson.
Marshal Collins says Wilkerson also had a drug warrant out of Warrick County.
Princeton Police tell us they are also investigating.
Town Marshal Collins says he had information the two were driving a Dodge Dart.
Friday, off duty Francisco Deputy Marshal Albright noticed the car along Fares Avenue in Evansville.
Evansville and Vanderburgh authorities were notified and able to take the two suspects into custody.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.