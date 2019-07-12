Mostly sunny and humid weekend, rain from Barry next week

Barry will affect us more directly Monday through Wednesday as the weakened remnants of the storm move through Arkansas and southeast Missouri before swinging right through the Tri-State and off to the northeast. Scattered showers and storms will be possible all three days, but it looks like the heaviest rain will move through Tuesday into Tuesday night. Heavy rain and flooding will be the primary concerns as widespread rain totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible.