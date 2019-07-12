Mostly sunny and humid weekend, rain from Barry next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This quiet weather continues into the weekend, but the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry could bring us some pretty soggy weather next week.
Tonight will be clear, calm and cool with low temperatures in the mid 60s.
Saturday will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out Saturday afternoon and evening over western Kentucky, but most of us will stay dry.
Sunday brings us a few more clouds and slightly higher humidity. Temperatures will top out around the 90° mark, but heat index values will climb into the upper 90s. A few scattered showers and storms are also possible Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, as Barry moves inland and pushes a stationary front north through our region.
Barry will affect us more directly Monday through Wednesday as the weakened remnants of the storm move through Arkansas and southeast Missouri before swinging right through the Tri-State and off to the northeast. Scattered showers and storms will be possible all three days, but it looks like the heaviest rain will move through Tuesday into Tuesday night. Heavy rain and flooding will be the primary concerns as widespread rain totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible.
