Monitoring system in place after harmful algae found in Ohio River

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Harmful algae has been identified in the Ohio River and a toxic bloom could be on the horizon.
According to the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission, you may want to be careful swimming in the Ohio River.
Officials are still in the beginning phases of testing, but Orsanco did place a harmful algae bloom monitoring system at the lock and dam in Newburgh.
This monitoring system put in place will show potential areas of algae growth. It will also help them predict if a bloom may happen in the area.
Officials with Orsanco say blooms mostly occur during summer months when water flows are low and temperatures are high.
Some algae, like blue green algae, has been found in the river. If it blooms it can affect you and your pet’s liver if ingested, either through recreation or in drinking water.
If you do see a bloom of algae, Orsanco is asking that you stay away and report it.
They say not all algae is toxic, but they all look the same. You can head to our website 14 news dot com to learn more about algae blooms.
