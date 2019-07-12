Man shot on Evansville’s southeast side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning.
Police say they were called to St. Vincent because a man came in with a gunshot wound.
They say the 22-year-old victim told them he was riding in a car on Washington Ave. near Dexter School when he heard gunshots.
The victim then realized he was hit and went to the hospital.
Police say his injuries don’t appear to be life threatening. There have been no arrests.
