8 local players set to represent South in 2019 North/South All-Star Classic

July 11, 2019 at 10:26 PM CDT - Updated July 11 at 10:31 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday night will mark the final time 8 local players will represent their high school, in the 2019 North/South All-Star Classic.

On the South All-star roster are:

RB- Tucker Schank (Southridge)

RB- Luke Conner (Boonville)

WR- Sam Thomas (Mt. Vernon)

OL- Noah Singer (Gibson So.)

DE- Rayzel Joiner (Central)

ILB- Austin Frasier (Central)*

S- Andrew Word (Reitz)

P- Cade Jones (Heritage Hills)

The game kicks off at 7:15 ET at North Central High School in Indianapolis.

*Selected as Co-Captain

