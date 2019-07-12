8 local players set to represent South in 2019 North/South All-Star Classic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday night will mark the final time 8 local players will represent their high school, in the 2019 North/South All-Star Classic.
On the South All-star roster are:
RB- Tucker Schank (Southridge)
RB- Luke Conner (Boonville)
WR- Sam Thomas (Mt. Vernon)
OL- Noah Singer (Gibson So.)
DE- Rayzel Joiner (Central)
ILB- Austin Frasier (Central)*
S- Andrew Word (Reitz)
P- Cade Jones (Heritage Hills)
The game kicks off at 7:15 ET at North Central High School in Indianapolis.
*Selected as Co-Captain
