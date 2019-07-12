Lloyd Expressway over Pigeon Creek to open next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After months of traffic slow-downs, the pinch point of construction on the Lloyd Expressway over Pigeon Creek will finally open back up in just a few days.
This has been a headache for drivers, especially ones traveling from Fulton Street to the west side.
Construction on the roadway over Pigeon Creek started last August. That was after Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) determined bearing pads underneath the road, which allows it to expand and contract, needed replacing.
Most of the work actually happened under the bridge. But the lanes up top had to be shut down to keep the workers safe.
