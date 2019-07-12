July Heat Break

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A July cool front swept out the excessive heat and humidity which included the hottest day of the year to date on Wednesday. Bright skies today and less humid with a comfortable northwest wind. Friday sunshine and lower humidity as high temps reach the lower to mid-80’s.
The weekend looks dry and mostly sunny. Our winds will shift and bring hot and humid air up from the south as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will surge into lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday. The heat index will range from 95 to 100 during the afternoon and early evening.
The remnants of Barry move through our area early next week. If the current track holds, Barry’s left overs could churn out 1-2 inches of rain early next week. This could prompt minor flooding but the severe thunderstorm threat is low.
