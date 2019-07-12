INDOT opens new Gibson Co. facility

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - INDOT officials cut the ribbon on a new maintenance facility in Oakland City.
This facility replaces the old one in Petersburg.
It has two garage bays for trucks, a wash bay, and a salt dome. The operation will mainly cover Gibson and Pike Counties.
The unit is located near a neighborhood, but INDOT officials say they will be out of their way.
“A lot of our operations don’t take place on site,” says Jason Tiller, INDOT Southwest. “So a lot of what we’re doing is going to be loading, and getting new materials, and taking things out on to the roadway, so there really will be a minimal impact to our local community.”
INDOT and the local community has about 4 million dollars put into the new facility.
