INDOT opens new Gibson Co. facility
By Jared Goffinet and Tanner Holbrook | July 12, 2019 at 3:37 PM CDT - Updated July 12 at 3:37 PM

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - INDOT officials cut the ribbon on a new maintenance facility in Oakland City.

This facility replaces the old one in Petersburg.

It has two garage bays for trucks, a wash bay, and a salt dome. The operation will mainly cover Gibson and Pike Counties.

The unit is located near a neighborhood, but INDOT officials say they will be out of their way.

“A lot of our operations don’t take place on site,” says Jason Tiller, INDOT Southwest. “So a lot of what we’re doing is going to be loading, and getting new materials, and taking things out on to the roadway, so there really will be a minimal impact to our local community.”

INDOT and the local community has about 4 million dollars put into the new facility.

