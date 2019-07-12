Haubstadt woman on new season of ‘Worst Bakers in America’

Haubstadt, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman will be featured on a Food Network reality show.
Melody Pfeffer, of Haubstadt, is one of eight contestants on the new season of Worst Bakers in America.
She tells us being on a reality show was on her bucket list, and this was her second time trying out for it.
The show was filmed in New York over a two and a half week period in May.
Melody says her husband and two sons agree, this was the show for her.
“They all concur. They don’t eat anything unless it’s bought from the store. They don’t trust my cooking or my baking," said Melody. “So, it’s really sad. It really is. So if anything is even mediocre, they’re happy. I mean, if it’s so, so, I’m like ‘yes!'”
The last baker standing with the most improvement wins $25,000.
Of course, Melody wasn’t able to share with us how she fared, but she did say she learned some things on the show.
“I did, just recently, a couple days ago, bake a blackberry pie for the first time, and my husband said it was very, very good. I was quite impressed. I don’t think that’s ever come out of anybody’s mouth with my baking. So, it’s a start,” said Melody.
The new season of Worst Bakers in America starts Monday on Food Network at 8 p.m. Central.
