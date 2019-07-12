First-ever Downtown ROMP planned for Owensboro Air Show

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum will be hosting the first-ever Downtown ROMP at this year’s Owensboro Air Show.
The new event is set to take place on September 14 on the lawn outside the museum. It’s being called the Downtown ROMP Air Show After Party.
It features four past ROMP Festival alums: Dustbowl Revival, Scythian, Rumpke Mountain Boys, and Hogslop String Band.
Anyone needing a break can head inside as they will be playing the 80s classic “Top Gun” on repeat.
The museum’s executive director is calling the Downtown ROMP a “no-brainer” and says it’s great to be another element of the air show.
“Bluegrass music is unique to Kentucky and really unique to Owensboro and Western Kentucky specifically," says Executive Director Chris Joslin. "It’s just a fun, innovative way to introduce the genre to people, whether they’re local or whether they’re coming in to something like the air show. I tell ya, bluegrass music is in the hands of a new generation and it’s a lot of fun. I like where they’re taking it.”
Tickets to Downtown ROMP are $15, while children 12 and under are free. There will even be VIP tickets available.
Gates for Downtown ROMP open at 12 p.m.
