Evansville area students open summer musical with ‘Les Mis’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was the opening night for the EVSC summer musical on Thursday.
This year they are putting on “Les Mis.”
The cast, crew, and orchestra are all Evansville area students.
The Public Education Foundation helps put it on and gives students the opportunity to expand their musical theater skills in a professional setting.
“I’m so proud of these kids; they have really risen to the task," explains Director Robert Hunt. "This is a show that is very complex and difficult and I’ve learned in my five-years working with these students that if we set really high expectations for them, they’ll meet them and these students really have. I would put this production up against any I have done.”
The show runs through Sunday.
