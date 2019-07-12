Compassionate competition: Fundraiser set for monster truck accident survivor

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hot weather wouldn’t stop the crowds at the Daviess County Lions Club Fair as they watched the monster truck show.
Monster Trucks were among the main attractions. But, as 14 News found, it’s not always about the competition but compassion instead.
Many of these Monster Truck owners and drivers get to know one of another through various competitions across the region and when one of their own got severely hurt in the winter, a few decided to take the wheel.
"Show him that we do care, he’s not by himself; not in this business, he ain’t,” Don Borders, driver of Never Satisfied said.
The stage is set, props in place, and about an hour before show time the crowd started coming through the gates. The drivers circled around briefing, each of them are in a quest for bragging rights.
"We are one big family,” Borders added. “We race together, we compete against each other, we’re best of friends behind the scenes, but when it comes to dropping that flag, we are arch enemies.”
Scott Bryant was the driver of Quadzilla last year. But, in February, Scott was severely hurt while airing up one of the truck’s tires in Evansville.
“I was inflating one of the tires and, for whatever reason, it slipped off and when it did, all that air pressure came out and threw me about 14 feet into the side of a truck,” Bryant recalled.
He was first taken to a local hospital then later flown to Louisville. But the accident couldn’t keep him away.
Although he won’t be behind the steering wheel, he is still proudly supporting his team from the stands.
“I’ve just been crazy about monster trucks ever since I was a little kid,” Bryant said.
To help Bryant with medical bills, a fundraiser has been set for August 17 at the Gibson County fairgrounds in Princeton. Ten monster trucks have already committed, plus a silent auction and car show too.
“A lot of these teams have done so much just for me and I want to come back and support them however I can,” Bryant told 14 News.
If you didn’t get a chance to get out there on Thursday don’t worry; the fair runs through Saturday.
Admission is $12 for adults, and $10 dollars for kids, which includes the carnival.
Gates to get in open at 5 p.m.
The truck and tractor pull will be Friday at 7 p.m. and be followed by fireworks.
