Anonymous tip leads to drug dealing conviction, 130 grams of meth off Evansville streets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was found guilty of dealing drugs after a tip that led to law enforcement getting a lot of meth off the street.
Late Thursday afternoon, the jury came back with a guilty verdict for 42-year-old Samuel Newbold, of Evansville, for drug related charges, including dealing meth.
According to a press release from the Vanderburgh County Prosecutors Office, it was anonymous tip that led law enforcement to Newbold.
The release says someone called the WeTip hot line back in February to report drug activity on East Maryland St. The next day detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Joint Drug Task Force searched that apartment. Authorities found over 130 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia which led them back to Newbold.
According to the release, it took the jury less than 15 minutes to come back with a verdict.
Newbold was found guilty on a number of other felony charges and also pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender which could add 20 years onto his final sentence.
He will be back in court for sentencing on August 8.
