Sunshine and low humidity on tap Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have pleasant weather on tap tomorrow, but the humidity starts to creep back in for the weekend, and the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry could bring us rain early next week.
Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 60s overnight under mostly clear skies.
We have plenty of sunshine on tap all day Friday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and nice, low humidity.
The mostly sunny skies continue through the weekend, but our winds begin to shift Saturday and bring warmer, more humid air up from the southwest. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday. We may get a few showers or storms Sunday afternoon and evening, but most of the weekend looks dry.
There is still some uncertainty regarding the forecast for early next week, but confidence is increasing that the remnants of Barry could impact the Tri-State. Right now, Barry is a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before hitting the Louisiana coast this weekend.
Once it is over land, Barry will quickly weaken to a tropical depression (wind speeds less than 39 mph) as it works its way north into Arkansas Sunday evening then continues through the Missouri Bootheel and into the Tri-State on Tuesday.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible beginning Monday and continuing through the middle of the week as the remnants of Barry move through our region. Heavy rain and localized flooding will our primary concerns. Right now, widespread rain totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected if the current track holds.
