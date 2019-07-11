O.Z Tyler using new technology to monitor warehouses

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Distillery owners are now adding new technology to ensure the safety of their employees and buildings on the
It will be an app-based system called StructuRight and will be used at all of O.Z Tyler’s rickhouse to constantly measure data like temperature, vibration and humidity.
While we are told that technology couldn’t have prevented the partial rickhouse collapse last month due to weather, it could have given warning signs in similar situations.
“It’s going to help us be able to monitor any kind of structural issues that might happen maybe from a weather event that wouldn’t have taken a building down," Jacob Call, master distiller and director of operations, said.
Call says they are always looking for ways to improve operations and he hopes others join in too.
“It’s nice to be a leader in the industry to be able to take some new technology that can maybe help a lot of distilleries with potential warehouse problems," Call explained.
Call says this technology will not only protect their bourbon and buildings, but also the safety of their employees.
StructuRight will work directly with the structural engineers here and hope to have the sensors installed in September.
