Owensboro Riverport receives grant for railroad services

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Riverport authority is celebrating after finishing its inner railroad loop to partner with other local manufacturers.
The Riverport was awarded $1.1 million for the congestion mitigation air quality grant.
“It’s given us more versatility for what we can bring in and out by rail," Brian Wright the CEO and President of the Riverport said.
That grant means a new inner rail loop to serve more customers. Right now that means shipping off 500 car frames each day from Metalsa.
“It allowed them to increase their jobs for more business and it’s given us an opportunity to service them,” Wright said. “So it’s really a partnership between the Owensboro Riverport and local industry.”
Wright, says grants like these allow them to continue to serve the community in unique ways.
“That would have been difficult for the port to fund and help support Metalsa on our own," Wright said. So we’re fortunate enough to get the CMAQG grant.”
Wright says their long term goal is for future expansion within the railroad loop.
