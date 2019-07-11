Owensboro pastor, group look to help refugees

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Immigration along the U.S. and Mexico border has fueled political debate and has an Owensboro pastor to there to see it for himself.
With thousands trying to cross the border, many local community members in western Kentucky are searching for how they could help.
Pastor Tim Menser is on the Welcome Project board in Owensboro, which helps refugees settle here and learn the culture.
“So we’re just trying to figure out how we can help," explains Pastor Menser. "How we can bring hope to these people who have been without hope for so long.”
Menser says he spoke with several refugees while near the border and it was eye opening to hear their stories of struggle and tragedy just to get to the United States.
“You know, we live in a great nation; It’s the land of opportunity," explains Menser. "So who wouldn’t want to come here and try to have a fresh start?”
While the Welcome Project is still working to determine the best way to help these refugees, they are now collecting resources to learn how to best serve them so they can have a chance at a new life.
“We saw hundreds of people who are just sitting on the sidewalk waiting for an opportunity to be able to hear from somebody to get a bus ticket to go somewhere to start their lives again,” Menser says.
