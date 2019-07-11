Ostrich among latest animals killed in Muhlenberg Co.

Muhlenberg Co., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an ostrich.
It happened overnight on July 4, south of Greenville.
The owners said in a social media post that fireworks were going off so they didn’t hear the gunshot.
They say it was their largest male ostrich.
Authorities are also investigating the deaths of two donkeys in that area that are believed to have been shot.
Officials tell us they believe the same person is responsible for all of the deaths.
Deputies urge anyone with information to call 270-338-3345 or 270-338-2000
