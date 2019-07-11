No football for Wood Memorial after low turnouts at workouts

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - For the second year in a row Wood Memorial will not have a football program.
The decision, first reported by the Daily Clarion, was made at the school district’s monthly board meeting. Superintendent Bruster announced the program’s cancellation comes after “at most 10 students showed up for workouts, some days even less.”
Last year the football program was also cancelled after 13 students were signed up to participate.
The Trojans superintendent ended the announcement by saying kids need to be encouraged to focus on fall sports that Wood Memorial has, including: volleyball, tennis and soccer.
