Neighborhood Watch: Child neglect arrest; Owensboro golf cart problems

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Two people are in jail after police say they were found passed out in a vehicle with a toddler.
According to police, they found Morgan Clark and her boyfriend, Spencer Franklin, around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at a gas station on First Avenue. Police say they found a large plastic bag of synthetic marijuana in the vehicle as well as Clark’s two-year-old daughter.
Clark is facing possession and neglect charges while Franklin is facing a possession charge.
Some towns are allowing golf carts on public streets, but not Owensboro and Daviess County.
Sheriff Keith Cain says his office is getting lots of complaints about golf carts, especially in neighborhoods. He says in the past they have tried to enforce the ordinance with verbal or written warnings.
Deputies have now been instructed to start issuing citations.
Cain says the ordinance was put into place for everyone's safety and he would sure appreciate everyone's compliance.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.