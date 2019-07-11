Mother left with more heartache after daughter’s roadside memorial moved

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The last few months have been hard on Alyssa Keene’s mother.
A cross sat in the patch of grass off of the highway until recently when it was taken and moved.
Debra Coleman says the cross stood as a memorial to the short, but good life her 21-year-old daughter lived. Coleman hopes it would remind drivers to be safe.
She says whoever cast it aside renewed the heartache of losing her daughter all over again. She can’t understand why someone would remove it and not put it back.
“Whoever did it, I feel was heartless," explains Coleman. "It’s like they ripped a part of me out again, because it was there for a reason and not to just throw it in some bushes to get rid of it.”
14 News spoke to the Indiana Department of Transportation on Thursday. They tell us they do not permit roadside memorials and is not responsible for theft of or damage to roadside memorials.
