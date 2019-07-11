Man and teen arrested after chase in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police have released information about a chase that happened last Friday.
They say authorities in Hopkins County were investigating a robbery, and the suspect’s car was heading north on I-69.
Police say a 911 caller continued following the car to give authorities location information.
They say officers spotted the car in Henderson and tried to pull it over at the corner of Madison and Highway 41.
Police say the driver wouldn’t stop, and eventually pulled into the old K-Mart parking lot. They say he got out and took off running with a loaded AR-15 rifle, and dropped a handgun.
Officers say the 17-year-old passenger tried to run too, but was taken into custody.
They say the driver, 31-year-old Tommy Mcelveen, was eventually stopped at his mother’s house on Atkinson Street.
He’s being held on a $21,000 bond.
