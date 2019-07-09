July Cool Front Brings Relief

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A July cool front swept out the excessive heat and humidity which included the hottest day of the year to date. Bright skies today and less humid with a comfortable northwest wind. After hitting 95-degrees on Wednesday, reasonable high temps in the upper 80’s this afternoon and the heat index won’t be a factor until the weekend.
This weekend looks dry and mostly sunny. Winds will shift and bring hot and humid air up from the south as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will surge into lower 90′s both Saturday and Sunday. The heat index will range from 95 to 100 during the afternoon and early evening.
