ISP: man tased after not stopping for trooper

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in trouble with the law again.
Indiana State Police tells us they stopped David Johnson, 30, on Wednesday at the Woodland Park Apartment Complex for several traffic violations.
According to ISP, Johnson got out of his car and began walking towards the apartments. When a trooper ordered him to stop he refused and was tased.
ISP says that didn’t stop him though.
We are told the trooper then tackled Johnson and was able to cuff him.
Troopers say Johnson is a Habitual Traffic Violator and was under the influence of alcohol.
