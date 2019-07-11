Husband, wife accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Muhlenberg Co. jail

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A married couple is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the Muhlenberg County Jail.
According to the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, 37-year-old Amber Vick dropped off a lotion bottle at the jail Wednesday morning for her husband, 41-year-old Clifford Vick, who is an inmate.
The PNTF says jail officials thought the bottle looked suspicious so they called a detective in to check it out.
We’re told they found two Suboxone tablets, a schedule 3 controlled substance, and two glass vials of e-cigarette liquid inside the bottle of lotion.
Amber Vick was later arrested at her home in Cleaton, Ky. and Clifford was served with two arrest warrants at the jail.
They are both facing charges of promoting contraband and trafficking a controlled substance.
