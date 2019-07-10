Hot car demonstration ends with warning to parents, public

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two firefighters went live on social media with a demonstration of how quickly temperatures inside a car can rise to dangerous levels.
Jeffersonville Fire spokesman Justin Ames and Jefferson County Fire spokesman Jordan Yuodis sweated it out for more than 20 minutes Wednesday, as temperatures spiked above 125 degrees inside their closed vehicle.
“Bottom line, imagine how we feel,” Yuodis said, “Imagine how a small child feels -- helpless, strapped to a car seat.”
According to statistics collected by KidsandCars.org, Kentucky ranks 10th in the U.S. with 25 children dying in hot cars from 1993 through 2018. Indiana ranks 21st.
In 56 percent of all cases, the child was left in the car accidentally.
The joint demonstration in the Jeffersonville Fire headquarters parking lot was a message directed at parents and the public. Time is always of the essence, and first responders said the public should act on their own if they need to.
“Within the first minute we can’t get in, we’re going to break the glass to get that child out of the car for sure,” Yuodis said. “For adults, you have to make an adult decision if that’s what it comes down to.”
