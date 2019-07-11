The Bridges Golf Course of Henderson nears grand opening

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Rotary Club took their meeting outside on Thursday for a look at the new Bridges Golf Course.
Its been a long saga for the property of the former Players Club Golf Course. After three years it is set to re-open as The Bridges Golf Course of Henderson.
Earlier this year the city purchased the land and then K & J Course Management signed a contract to manage the course.
“The course got grown up with weeds and grass and ponds coated over with moss and fungi,” explains Henderson Mayor Steve Austin. “These fellas that have taken it over now have really worked hard on it. I mean they worked 12-hour days trying to get it ready and get it the best it can be. I think next year at this time it’ll be even better. We’ve heard a lot of good comments about it from the neighborhood and also from the community about getting this back open and I think once they get out here and play it they’ll be even more excited.”
The course will have its official grand opening in less than two weeks on July 24.
