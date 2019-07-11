Boonville Trailhead officially open

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new place to get out and get some exercise in town.
Warrick Trails cut the ribbon early Thursday at the Boonville Trailhead near Indiana 62. It’s a quarter-mile loop that has four fitness stations throughout the path.
There’s also a shelter with picnic tables and even a water fountain for users and their pets.
Officials say it couldn’t happen without the collaboration of supporters.
“State support, local support, regional support, community support it has just been amazing to see everyone come together to want to better our community,” Warrick Trails President Courtney TenBarge says.
Warrick Trails also announced a $394,000 grant from the Indiana DNR to fund the Tecumseh Trail in Lynnville. They say the first phase of planning is almost done on that project.
