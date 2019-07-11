Amber Alert discontinued for missing Dallas child

Editor’s note: This story is ongoing and will continue to update as details become available.
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - An Amber Alert has been discontinued for a missing 18-month-old child from Dallas.
Dallas Police Department officers were searching for Cedric Jackson who went missing from an apartment during the night. He was discovered missing when his family awoke Wednesday morning.
He is described as 30 inches tall, weighing 20 pounds, and has black hair with braids. He was last seen wearing a diaper.
ABC affiliate, WFAA, in Dallas reported on Thursday morning that family and police sources have said the child is dead. KLTV has reached out to a spokesperson at the Dallas Police Department who couldn’t confirm the child has been found dead.
Dallas police issued a tweet on Thursday morning stating they have not found Cedric’s body. A press conference is planned for Thursday afternoon.
On Wednesday night, Major Max Geron hosted a press conference on the details about the initial investigation. He said police received a 911 call at about 6 a.m. Wednesday from an aunt who had been given temporary custody of the child by CPS. She said the child had been put to bed the night before, but when they awoke at 6 a.m., he was gone.
Another child in the home said he saw someone who looked like a particular relative, a step-grandparent, come in the apartment during the night. Police located that relative, but he did not have Cedric. He was placed in jail on unrelated charges, Geron said.
The person described by the child was a black male, about 5′7″ tall, and about 180 pounds. The step-grandparent is a 47 year old male, so police say the person who may have taken Cedric could fit that description.
The child’s parents are cooperating with police in the investigation, Geron said.
Police are asking anyone who has information to call the department immediately at 214-671-4268.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.