Wells Fargo Foundation donates $70k to HOPE of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - HOPE of Evansville received a $70,000 check from Wells Fargo Foundation Tuesday.
That money will be used in the Jacobsville neighborhood to provide financial education and coaching.
HOPE Executive Director Joshua Case says the organization will also be able to provide assistance for renters. Case says it’s apart of a long-term plan to help reduce the poverty rate in that community.
“As we’ve seen in our work already in the neighborhood, there’s a lot of families and single parents with kids struggling just to get by and so we’re really hoping that, thanks to this generous donation from Wells Fargo, we’ll actually be able to make a lasting impact," said Case.
Case says Jacobsville is about 70 percent renters, which is higher than the state national average.
