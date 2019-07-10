Fire truck dedicated in memory of Robert Doerr

New fire truck dedicated in memory of murdered firefighter
By Jill Lyman | July 10, 2019 at 2:22 PM CDT - Updated July 10 at 5:38 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department dedicated its newest fire truck Wednesday at the Ford Center.

The 2019 Pierce with a 75′ aerial ladder and 1,500 gallon per minute pump was built in Appleton Wisconsin at a cost of approximately $875,000.00

The truck was dedicated in remembrance of fallen firefighter, Robert Doerr II.

His name is permanently displayed on each side of the truck.

The 51-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of his Oakley Street home in February.

Authorities are continuing their search for his killer.

