Fire truck dedicated in memory of Robert Doerr

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department dedicated its newest fire truck Wednesday at the Ford Center.
The 2019 Pierce with a 75′ aerial ladder and 1,500 gallon per minute pump was built in Appleton Wisconsin at a cost of approximately $875,000.00
The truck was dedicated in remembrance of fallen firefighter, Robert Doerr II.
His name is permanently displayed on each side of the truck.
The 51-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of his Oakley Street home in February.
Authorities are continuing their search for his killer.
