Warning from passers-by helps people escape Evansville restaurant fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a fire at an Evansville restaurant Tuesday.
The fire department says around 6 p.m. passers-by reported a fire on the roof of Cleaver’s Restaurant in the 5500 block of E Indiana St.
All the customers and employees were able to get out of the building safe after being alerted to the fire by the passers-by.
Firefighters says it was an electrical fire on the exterior of the roof that was quickly extinguished when they arrived at the scene.
We’re told the fire caused minor damage to the parapet wall and roof.
The restaurant will be closed until repairs can be completed.
