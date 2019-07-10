USI hosts season ticket open house at new arena

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI is hosting a season ticket open house in the brand new Screaming Eagles Arena on Wednesday.
The public is invited to visit, select seats and buy season tickets for 2019 and 2020 season. Tickets for the upcoming season will remain on sale throughout the start of fall.
Prices are: $400 per courtside seat, $180 for a lower bowl seat and $165 for an upper bowl seat.
Wednesday’s event at the new arena will go from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.