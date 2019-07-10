Scott Danks stepping down as chair of Vanderburgh Co. Democrats

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A caucus to elect new leaders of the Vanderburgh County Democratic Party is set for later this month.
Scott Danks announced in a press release that he is leaving his position as the Party Chair, and he hopes the current vice chair will take his place.
Danks says he asked Edie Hardcastle to take the position in January, but she wanted more time to learn the job.
“Edie is extremely intelligent, energetic, politically savvy, and is genuinely a very nice person who gets along with everyone she encounters,” said Danks.
Hardcastle has her PhD in biology and teaches at USI. She ran for a State Senate seat in 2018.
“Although I absolutely love Democratic politics, I simply cannot devote the time the position of Chair deserves,” said Danks.
The Party Treasurer, Alex Burton, is also leaving his position. The news release says he’ll be devoting more time to his campaign for the City’s Fourth Ward.
Current Secretary Cheryl Schultz will seek Burton’s position.
The formal caucus is set for July 24 at 6 p.m. at Central Library in Browning Room A.
Anyone interested in any of of Central Committee Officer positions must provide written notice to secretary Cheryl Schultz at least 72 in advance.
She can me mailed at 3831 Grassmere Lane, Evansville, IN 47725.
