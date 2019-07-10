Part of 12th Ave in Jasper closing for reconstruction work

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Jasper.
Officials say part of 12th Ave on the city’s south side, from US 231 west to Kimball Blvd, will be closed to through traffic for several months for reconstruction.
The closure will start on Monday, July 15 and last until around November 15.
We’re told the work will be done in phases to avoid disrupting the operations of businesses on the road.
City officials say drivers should avoid the area if possible or use CR 100 S or Division Rd. during the closure.
