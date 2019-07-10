Owensboro Health, OFD team up for car seat safety

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health is making sure car seats are being installed properly.
They held their first-ever car safety program on Wednesday with the Owensboro Fire Department. Parents stopped by to make sure their children are properly protected in their car seats.
The Owensboro Health Foundation also provided 100 car seats at no cost to families in need.
Officials say the inspections only take a few minutes, but is critical in case of an accident.
“It’s very important that car seats are installed the right way," Alysia Adams, director of trauma services, explained. "It’s also important to know how the child should be restrained in the car seat and be sure you don’t have too much space between the straps and ensure the chest plate is in the right location as well as knowing that if car seats are involved in a car accident, whether the child is in the car accident or not, that car seat does need to be replaced.”
Don’t worry if you missed out on Wednesday’s event. Contact the Owensboro Police Department to have them schedule a car seat inspection.
