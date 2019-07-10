Owensboro Airport chooses air service provider

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The airport has officially decided on which airline they will recommend to the transportation cabinet as its essential air service provider.
Cape Air will continue their service in Owensboro, which keeps their St. Louis flights and adds flights to Nashville.
Airport officials tell us several factors helped make their decision, including connectivity, as well as Cape Air bringing in a new plane. Officials say this air service has no impact on the current Allegiant flights.
The new flights to Nashville will begin in January if the department of transportation approves the decision.
