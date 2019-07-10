OPD looking for suspects in Tuesday night robbery

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in Owensboro.
It happened around 10:40 at the Quicky Mart in the 1200 block of Crabtree Avenue.
Police say two suspects, one male and one female, went into the the store and demanded money before running away. We’re told the suspects indicated they were armed, but never showed a weapon during the robbery.
There’s no word on how much cash, if any, the suspects got away with.
Anyone with any information about the robbery should call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.