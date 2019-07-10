Officials: outbreak of Hepatitis A in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Health officials in the county say they are dealing with an outbreak of Hepatitis A.
Health Department officials tell us Kentucky is No. 1 in the nation right now in Hepatitis A cases. Officials say they usually see a handful of cases, but they’ve seen 36 in Hopkins County.
Hepatitis A is more prevalent in those who use drugs, including marijuana. It is also prevalent in the homeless community.
The health department is offering free vaccines to those at risk and those who are in close personal contact with them.
